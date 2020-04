U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, who represents the 9th Congressional District including Martha’s Vineyard, is holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday, April 22, from 6 to 7 pm.

The town hall is hosted by the Indivisible Massachusetts Coalition and will be held via Zoom. People are being asked to register for the town hall here.

The town hall is aimed at discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the district.