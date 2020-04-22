Aquinnah: Watch out for ticks, too

You know what stinks about Covid-19 on Martha’s Vineyard (aside from everything)? We still have to worry about ticks and Lyme disease. You’d think the little buggers would have a little courtesy and sit this season out but nope, I already pulled a nymph off my kid and we are now spraying every time we leave for a walk. I hate feeling like the world outside my house is a minefield but right now, that’s how it is.

In an effort to keep everyone updated about the pandemic in our community, the Aquinnah Board of Health is publishing a weekly update. The first one came out last week. If you would like to be on it and/or if you have any questions about steps being taken to protect public health, contact, Karen Colombo at boh-assistant@aquinnah-ma.gov or 508-645-2309. The Islandwide construction ban is expected to continue through April 27, if you have a project at your home, please contact Karen to discuss current regulations.

Pathways Arts is still up and running online, they are holding Zoom Writing and Poetry Night every Tuesday. Check their website for continued programming at pathwaysmv.org. There will be another episode of “Imagined Gardens, OceanScapes & LandScapes” starring Aquinnah’s own Elise LeBovit in her early spring garden. Elise will introduce her garden helpers. Pathways is looking into ways that it can screen the final film in their “Ocean Film Series” in honor of Earth Day, April 22. There is also a “Pathways Online Gallery” and “Pathways Music Performance of the Week,” they are looking for people to create material for their website as well. You can contact Pathways through their website or by calling 508-645-9098. All past events are posted on their site as well if you are looking for information.

The Vineyard Conservation Society usually holds a big beach cleanup in honor of Earth Day. Since they could not gather a group of people together on the Island beaches this year, they are encouraging people to do their own “social distancing” beach cleanup through the end of April. Clean up the beach whenever you go, or make a special trip just to clean, and be sure to take a picture with your trash. Post the photos on social media and tag the VCS. You can also email pictures to them at info@vineyardconservation.org. They will send you your choice of prizes (while supplies last), including VCS hats, canvas shopping bags, “Walking Trails” or “Edible Wild Plants” books and more. The up-Island beaches usually included in the Earth Day Beach Clean-Up are: Lobsterville, Philbin, and Tribal Beaches in Aquinnah and Menemsha, Lucy Vincent and Squibnocket in Chilmark.

Elise LeBovit of the Duck Inn sends all the kids a “quack” as a thank-you for the Easter basket she received last weekend. She loved getting the cards and messages from everyone. Special thanks to Juli Vanderhoop for the pie and to Pam Glavin for “putting it all together.”

Happy Birthday to Chaerin Ahn, who celebrates on Wednesday, I hope we will see you this summer!

