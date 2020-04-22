Chilmark crash puts pickup on edge

Chilmark firefighters and police responded to a pickup truck rollover crash on Menemsha Cross Road at the intersection of Menemsha Gate just before 4 pm Wednesday afternoon.

At the crash scene, the truck rested on its side across the road’s shoulder. It’s unclear how the crash occurred.

Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw said the motorist suffered no apparent injuries. Chilmark Police Sgt. Sean Slavin said the accident is under investigation. Aquinnah Police and Tri-Town Ambulance also responded.