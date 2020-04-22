Chilmark: Links to everything you might need

During this “big quiet” (what I now call this Covid-19 period) seems there’s always something happening in Menemsha. And this week it was the Martha Rose colliding into the fishing wharf at 6 am on Saturday, thankfully all the damage is considered “cosmetic.” Buy scallops from the Martha Rose at Dutcher’s Dock in Menemsha on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

I keep hearing people complain about the cold. How soon everyone forgets the last few Aprils have been just as chilly as this one. Just about everyone I’ve ever studied with, any museum I’ve visited, or other cultural institution has free online offerings. In fact there has never been this amount of choice or distraction available. I hope everyone is taking advantage of something new daily.

Congratulations to Alice Early on her debut novel, “The Moon Always Rising,” published on April 21. She, like authors everywhere, can no longer enjoy the intimacy of local bookstore readings, so let’s hope she may do an online reading. In the meantime, read the MV Times review here bit.ly/34VROb1 and keep up with Alice at aliceearly.com. Her book is available at Bunch of Grapes, bunchofgrapes.indielite.org, for curbside pick-up or free delivery on-Island.

Jesse Keller Jason from The Yard would have liked to have gone home to Ohio to help celebrate her grandmother’s 91st birthday, but of course can only do so online or by phone. These milestones sadly pass, but staying put is a small price to ask for the greater health of all. Connect with your loved ones and friends, reaching out makes a difference in everyone’s day.

The CCC has cancelled their morning summer camp with updates to come as more information becomes available. They wrote, “If you have already registered your child for the 2020 camp program, we will be issuing refunds. For anyone able to make a donation to cover our fixed costs and limited staffing needs, every donation is greatly appreciated now, more than ever: bit.ly/2RWqrbR.”

The construction moratorium remains in effect until April 27 at 8 am. One- to two-worker construction site work permitted April 27, 8 am to May 4, 5 pm. Between April 27 and May 4 workers must adhere to “Martha’s Vineyard Construction Guidelines — Rules for Getting Back to Work Phase 1.” The order may have to be amended, supplemented or extended on or before May 4.

The Grey Barn is trying to figure out if they should sell their cheese online. Let them know what you think by messaging or calling the farmstand at 508-645-4854. Unless you want to wait on long lines avoid shopping when they first open, rain or no rain. They have posted a new bread schedule adding a riprap pepper levain and ancient grain milche, just remember no bread on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If you need a pick-me-up enjoy Beetlebung Farm’s online gallery at beetlebungfarm.org/gallery-index.

Chilmark kids with a birthday coming up who want a celebratory fire and police visit can email Katie Carroll at Squidrow@vineyard.net.

You can now worship online with Chilmark Community Church at chilmarkchurch.org/service/.

If you are interested in online offerings from the M.V. Hebrew Center see mvhc.us/shabbat-services.html.

The Yard’s free twice weekly dance classes at the West Tisbury library have moved online and will meet Mondays, 2 to 3 pm, and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Write to wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Pathways Arts has moved online with Zoom gatherings and other content, check out pathwaysmv.org.

If you haven’t received a census or done it yet please take a moment to do it online at bit.ly/2zh5PnX.

Jan Buhrman’s weekly free online cooking classes continue, Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm at bit.ly/2xFPLMn. Access classes you missed and get the recipes.

Chilmark Neighbors provides volunteer help with errands, dump runs, grocery shopping, and pickups, from fish to prescriptions. First, please provide information for their database through the following link : bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Once you’re in the system, call or email for help. To volunteer, please send an email. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook you can check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island as some of what you find here is likely dated.

Stanley Larsen and Menemsha Fish Market offer call-in only service, place orders between 11 am and 5 pm at 508-645-2282.

Menemsha Texaco, open for gas from 9 am to 1 pm, has some basic groceries in limited quantities. Call 645-2641 between 9 am and 12 pm, or email squidrow@vineyard.net to order. Please leave a call back number and they will reply as promptly as possible.

Daily senior (over 60) shopping hours are Cronig’s 7 to 8 am, Reliable Market 9 to 10 am and Stop & Shop 6 to 7:30 am.

Vineyard Grocer offers online ordering for curbside pick-up or paid delivery. Open daily from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm, and Saturdays until 5:30 pm, requires face covering to enter the store. Order at vineyardgrocer.com/order, for info call 508-693-2000.

Keep up with the new streaming content at the Chilmark Public Library at chilmarklibrary.org/. Library Director Ebba Hierta asks if you need help please, “Email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put ‘digital help’ in the subject line, your name and phone number in the message with a brief description of what you need and someone will call you back.”

Thank you to all the volunteers, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers keeping us safe. Have a good week.

