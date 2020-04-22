Edgartown: Try some virtual events

Welcome back to the latest episode of how to write an interesting column during a pandemic with stay-at-home orders. Are you all holding up OK? We live in a pretty protected place where, thankfully, we all do a pretty good job looking out for each other. Stories from the real world are very different than they are here. Crises and fear bring out people’s true selves and for the most part, the Island is still a close-knit and caring bunch. After the initial panic shopping and empty shelves, we can now get most things we need, and people are even sharing what they have. So my goal this week is to share with you whatever I can find out about virtual activities or ways to help our community.

First up, let’s celebrate some birthdays. Jamie Craig celebrated his birthday on Sunday, April 19, with a social distancing hike through Fulling Mill Brook Preserve with Amelia and Griffin. And they all got to talk to our Riley that day too, who has finished his training at Camp LeJeune and has his phone back. Jamie is a sergeant with the Edgartown Police Department so, as a precaution, Amelia is staying with me during the pandemic, while Griffin is staying with his mom. As a result, they’ve had to get creative in order to spend time together while keeping their distance.

Other happy birthday wishes go out to Laura Knight, on April 20, Warren Gaines and Zoe Nugent on April 23, and Judy Murray and Melissa Montesion Vasiliadis on April 24. I hope all have figured out how to have fun celebrations during these strange times.

Onto what’s happening on the Vineyard these days. As you may be aware, students sometimes suffer from food scarcity at home, particularly during difficult times like this. As such, the Edgartown School is providing food as an essential service for our Island students and community. They are providing groceries and premade meals for pick-up on Monday and Thursdays between the hours of 12 and 1 pm only. To better serve your needs, we ask that families’ preorder using the link provided, which will be available starting at 12 pm the day before pickup until 9 am the day of pickup. Drive up to the main entrance and a staff member will place it next to your car for you to put in your car.

I know many of us have been stressed out and eating our feelings. And adding insult to injury, workouts have been a struggle. But the YMCA can help with that. They are offering virtual classes during the pandemic. They are excited to be offering more than 40 virtual Zoom, YouTube, and Instagram Live classes, inclusive to all ages and abilities and free and open to the community. It is their goal to provide a variety of content across a variety of platforms to fit everyone’s schedules and needs. Check out their webpage at ymcamv.org/fitness-schedule.

Have you finished all your reading material and need to restock? You can shop online at Bunch of Grapes by going to their website bunchofgrapes.indielite.org. And Edgartown Books can help you out if you give them a call at 508-627-8463. According to the webpage, they are also working on getting online shopping up and running as well.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is closed and has canceled their summer programs but they are offering virtual Poetry and Pie: A Virtual Season Finale online at mvplayhouse.org.

The M.V. Film Society is offering up screenings from home. They have exciting new films and events for you to view directly in your living room. Some are free and others require an existing subscription or rental fee. You may visit their website at mvfilmsociety.com.

The Bodhi Path Meditation Center is taking the three weekly group meditation sessions online on Sundays at 10 am, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 pm. They will be using Zoom for these sessions. Check out their website at bodhipath.org/marthasvineyard for connection instructions.

The Edgartown Public Library is offering The Living Room Readings: A live Zoom event with poets Fan Ogilvie & Arnie Reisman. Two poets, two living rooms, and a live audience on

Thursday, April 23, at 7 pm. Sign up by sending an email to info@edgartownlibrary.org, and they will send you an invitation to join the party.

There are many more offerings online. Check out the websites for Featherstone, The Yard, other libraries, and of course the Things to Do section of the MV Times.

That’s about all for this week. As always, a big thank you to all the essential workers out there. We appreciate your efforts more than we can express. The rest of us? Stay home and stay safe.

