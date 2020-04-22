With much sadness we announce the passing of Nancy Ann Butler, our loving and devoted mother — friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed away peacefully in Wareham on April 12, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in Watertown, NY, to the late Eugene and Dorothy Butler of 430 Grove Street and was predeceased by her beloved sister Carol and dearly loved nephew Stephen Hamblin, as well as her college sweetheart and first husband, Thomas Terry Peckham.

Nancy attended Watertown public schools and was a graduate of Canton (SUNY) Agricultural & Technical Institute where she was a member of Pi Nu Epsilon sorority. Her degree in home economics served her well, both as a homemaker and all around creative person. She worked various jobs throughout her early life. While working for Hardware Mutual Insurance Co., she met and married Bruce K. Young of Syracuse, NY. Bruce was employed by IBM and they raised their three children in Endicott, NY.

Nancy had many creative interests and had inherited her father’s deep love of gardening and antiques. Through the Broome Cooperative Extension she attained the education to become a qualified master gardener. She ran her own small business of propagating and selling houseplants, or offering plant installation and maintenance to local businesses. Her home was always known for its lovely flower garden and an ample vegetable garden. In addition to what was grown at home, seasonal visits to area orchards provided plenty to can or freeze and enjoy year round.

Nancy was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by Sarah Young of Edgartown, Ted Young of Middletown, NY and Dan Young of Madison, NY. Her children remember her with much love, each with our own distinct and unique memories. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future date. She will rest in the Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown, NY. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to Sarah at PO Box 4322, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.