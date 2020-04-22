Oak Bluffs: Thanks to our essential workers

With the advent of a bit warmer weather, our days are now sandwiched between the bookends of rosy pink sunrises and fiery red sunsets. Grasping quickly at the few sunny, warm days that tease us between the cold, rainy ones, we venture outside longer and try to complete some much-neglected outside chores. Sunday was such a day in our family as the younger children helped to decide where to place our ornamental outside garden statues in the newly refurbished, thanks to the diligence of grandson Jeremy, perennial garden beside the driveway. Great care was taken to not place them too near the driveway lest they meet an early demise thanks to a careless vehicle operator. After this project was completed, we were treated to a performance by a 5-year-old who demonstrated how he had learned to ride his bike without training wheels. Wearing a helmet for safety and carefully watched by his mother, he warmed up by riding to the corner of Alpine Avenue, building up speed, swerving down our long downhill driveway, as fast as possible while Doodle the cat and Chance the dog, who up to this point had been reclining in the driveway, scattered to the woods. With a screeching of brakes, a triumphant yell of “See, I can do it!” and sounds of applause, our entertainment for the day ended.

Chris Alley, along with many others, has had his work hours reduced but never one to just sit around, he has found a project to fill those free hours. Starting at the round-a-bout he cleaned trash from both sides of County Road to the fire Station at four corners and removed 25 bags of rubbish. He then went from there to Vineyard Avenue down to Norris Avenue continuing to clean. That bit of our town is now cleaner thanks to Chris.

We continue to protect ourselves and everyone from the dangers of contracting the coronavirus, which still hovers over our lives like a cloud of doom. But the devotion of so many willing to risk exposure while providing essential services is astounding. Health care workers, the entire staff of our hospital, from medical staff to maintenance personnel, keep this institution open. The EMS and law enforcement agencies, fire department crews, highway department, mail and all those who continue to transport the necessary items to our homes. All the volunteers who are delivering food and meals and shopping for those unable to do so are seen everywhere. A special shout-out to my neighbor Susie Wallo, who has always been the first person to raise her hand when help is needed. I see her dashing out in her little green car to once again help. This time she is involved in the huge food basket distribution sponsored by Good Shepherd Parish at the Parish Center on School Street in Oak Bluffs. Thank you to all.

The Oak Bluffs School provides a “grab-and-go” style school breakfast and lunch program bi-weekly, to all children. In order to get an idea of how many meals to prepare, please access the school website at OakBluffsSchool.com and fill out the request form. Please try to submit your order by 9:30 am the day of pick up. You may still pick up meals even if you were unable to order, as they plan ahead for this. Meals can be picked up at the Oak Bluffs School Mondays and Thursdays between 12 and 1 pm. Orders will include three days of meals and snacks.

Drive around the back of the building near the tennis courts and follow the signs. There will be large tables set up and staff members will be there to help direct you. Please pull up close to the tables, but do not exit your vehicle. You will be given your bags and then you can drive off. If you become aware of individuals who are unable to pick up food, but would like to have school breakfast and lunch for their children, please send an email directly to Principal Megan Farrell at mfarrell@mvyps.org and she will try to assist with food delivery.

We send birthday smiles to James Moreis Jr. on April 24, Donna Pacheco, Andy Farrissey, and Lorraine Clark on the 25th, Patrick Garrett on the 26th, my granddaughter Paige Alley on the 27th, Janet Morris, Tabitha Clark, my granddaughter-in-law Melanie Dickson Rivers on the 28th, and Skip Campos on the 29th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

