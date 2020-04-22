Susan L. Rogers, 70, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a four-year battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Oak Bluffs.

Susan was the wife of Jerome E. ‘Jerry’ Rogers. Her funeral service will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, PO Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.