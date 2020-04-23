Island confirmed coronavirus cases reach 16

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has confirmed a new positive case of COIVD-19, bringing the Island’s total to 16.

As of Thursday morning, the hospital has taken samples for 311 tests. Of those, 292 have come back negative and three are pending results. The hospital also has zero patients hospitalized for COVID-19, although three patients described as “very sick” were taken to Boston hospitals — two airlifted and a maternity patient who was taken off-Island in a private vehicle.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health had performed 180,462 tests. DPH has reported there were more than 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were 221 new deaths for a total of 2,182. According to the state data, 9 percent of the confirmed cases are hospitalized.

Talking about the 2,182 COVID-19 related deaths at a press conference Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker stressed the need to continue social distancing and keeping non-essential businesses closed for now.

“These numbers are staggering, and we must remember the people behind these numbers,” Baker said.