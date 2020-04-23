Seat belt covers help those with autism

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office is providing seat belt covers to community members with autism that alert emergency responders that they may resist help, according to a press release.

The seat belt covers are emblazoned with the bright blue words “I have autism. I may resist help.”

“As sheriff, and as a member of the Island community, I see every day the importance of supporting our amazing first responders and families. Some individuals with Autism may resist help from First Responders during an emergency, and may not be able to communicate verbally,” Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden said in the release. “Interaction with professionals on the scene of an accident may be frightening for them and challenging for the first responders to navigate”

Odgen said this understanding is essential, especially now that some students of residential programs are unexpectedly home with their parents and guardians, and are spending more time in their personal vehicles.

Kate DeVane, President of the Island Autism Group, thanked the office for bringing the important issue to the attention of Islanders.

“We feel so supported by all the Island first responders and appreciate the recognition of Autism Awareness Month and also shedding light on a very difficult time for families with Autism and all disabilities,” DeVane said in the release.

If you or someone you know would like a seatbelt cover, please contact Dukes County Sheriff’s Major Sterling Bishop at sbishop@dcsoma.org for more information. For more information about the Island Autism Group, visit their website at https://islandautism.org/.