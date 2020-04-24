A step toward being plastic free

To the Editor:

We, the students of Plastic Free MV, are very grateful to the citizens of the up-Island towns for their support. Last year at this time, West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Aquinnah held their annual town meetings, at which the towns supported our plastic bottle bylaw. This bylaw goes into effect on May 1, 2020. We hope that no matter which town you live in, you make an effort to change your habits for the good of our planet.

Thank you, the Kids of Plastic Free MV.

Emma Bena, Quinlan Slavin, Jean Flanders, Cameron Johnson, Elliot Stead, Tasman Strom