Celebrating pets and their families

That's Honey Bear with Warren Vose. Anne Vose writes that the 18 month old golden doodle is their emotional support pup. Laureen Van de Workeen and Lucy. That’s Honey Bear with Warren Vose. Anne Vose writes that the 18 month old golden doodle is their emotional support pup. Fenway the border collie with mom, Pam Coblyn, live in Oak Bluffs. Here they are competing in the Westminster Kennel Club’s Masters Agility Championship in NYC. Amelia Bresnahan, age 3, walking my greyhound, Lena, proving that the person holding the leash is in charge of a greyhound, no matter how young the person or how old the dog! – Mary-Jean Miner Mackenzie Hunt and Wiley our for a bike ride. – Susanna Hunt J.R. and Lynn Schroeder with our dog, “Murphy” walking on the trustees trail out in Chilmark one brisk January day. Buzz and Frank , Luke AFB Phoenix AZ. Looking forward to summer on Crow Hollow Road. – Jody Early
We asked you to send in photos to celebrate National Pet Parent Day and here are some of the ones we received. We’ll update the post as more come in. Send yours to photos@mvtimes.com and don’t forget the caption information.