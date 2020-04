Lucie Soares of West Tisbury, a 2016 graduate of MVRHS and a student at UMass Amherst, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Kappa Tau Alpha. This national society recognizes academic excellence in journalism and mass communication. Selection for membership is a mark of highest distinction and honor. Lucie was chosen and inducted into Kappa Tau Alpha alongside 10 other classmates at UMass Amherst. She is set to graduate on May 8, 2020.