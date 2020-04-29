55Plus: Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

Although the door at 29 Breakdown Lane is locked for now, and we can’t be together with our favorite people — clients, families and caregivers, to touch hands, give hugs, sing, play Bingo, share a meal, discuss Island history, reminisce about friends, neighbors and Island characters we have known and loved. We are still available for a phone call, to deliver supplies, and to be a support in any way we can.

Best of all, we have become ZOOMERS (sounds like BOOMERS!) Who said anyone over 60, or over 80 for that matter, can’t use technology! We are all learning something new and that’s a good thing for our brains. And staying connected is more important than ever . . . for all of us.

It’s wonderful to be connected to some of the local talent who have always shared their time with us in person, now over Zoom; Lisa Amols, Gary Cogley, Melissa Knowles, Gail Anderson, Joanne Scott, and others who will be joining us soon. Of course the staff are all Zoomers too, Rosie, Faith, Linda, Hermine, Sarah, Allison, and Janice, Zooming on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to noon. If you would like to connect with us in any way, including on Zoom, please give Mary Holmes a call 508-560-6012 or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org to get set up.

We are also offering a Zoom Dementia Caregiver Support Group every Friday from 10 to 11. Check the Zoom Programming tab on our website or call Leslie at 508-783-3735 for Zoom meeting info.

Learn more about the Center for Living on our website mvcenter4living.org, call and leave a message at 508-939-9440, or reach Director Leslie Clapp at 508-783-3735 and Supportive Day Program Supervisor Mary Holmes at 508-560-6012.

We look forward to hearing from you, welcoming you to our Zoom programming and to the Center in better and safer days.

All the best from all of us,

Leslie Clapp