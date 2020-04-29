Falmouth Road Race won’t be run in August

With the Falmouth board of selectmen voting Monday to “cancel approvals of all special events through Aug. 31,” the Falmouth Road Race won’t be happening on its August date — if at all.

According to a post on the road race website, it was scheduled for Aug. 16, but race organizers were already exploring options “should it become apparent that hosting a race on Aug. 16 would be unwise in light of the COVID-19 situation.”

The Falmouth selectmen made the decision for the race, “a decision we support,” the post states.

“Over the next few days, we will make a determination on whether the 2020 New Balance Falmouth Road Race will be run at some other time or in some other format,” the website states. “Please stay tuned for an announcement, and we thank you for your patience and understanding in these challenging and ever-changing times. Be well, Team Falmouth.”

The race attracts world class athletes to the 7 mile race along the Falmouth shoreline from Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights with more than $100,000 in prize money. It also attracts nearly 13,000 official runners and hundreds more who join the race in what often feels like the last big celebration of the summer season. It also attracts an estimated 75,000 spectators who line the route.