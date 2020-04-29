How many visitors?

To the Editor:

I am a resident of New Jersey and have vacationed on the Island with my family for the past 25 years.

I have been unable to get a satisfactory answer on how this summer season will be handled on the Island. I absolutely realize no one has an exact answer, there are many variables, but one would hope attention is being given to the issue.

As I understand, the Island goes from 17,000 to over 100,000 people in summer. What person thinks this is in any way plausible for this 2020 season? Thousands of us have paid large deposits on rentals and soon many more thousands of dollars are due. What is the plan?

I feel strongly that everyone seems to be waiting for someone else to make a decision. At some point decisions have to be made. Edgartown, Circuit Ave., etc. are so crowded and I can’t imagine that being allowed. I certainly don’t know what the right number of visitors is.

Wouldn’t it be logical that priority be given to summer home owners over short-term rental tenants? Then why not notify short-term renters and return deposits? It seems obvious that with COVID-19 the Island cannot have an influx of 100,000 people this summer. No one can think that would be safe. You don’t need to wait for the Governor to tell locals that.

Decide what number of vacationers can safely be allowed on the Island this summer. Make plans. Return deposits. Confusion and chaos will occur sooner rather than later, as June and summer is but a month away.

There are many thousands of us waiting to learn how you plan to handle this summer. We’ll respect your decision. Safety first.

We all love the Island but it will still be there next year and beyond. Please, please, someone take charge and take action now!

Our trip in August was to coincide with the Ag Fair for our grandchild. However, what our vacation really represents is family time to spend with our daughter and family.

We’ll see what happens. Our ability to come will be based on my husband’s doctor’s recommendation and how safe we feel, but our daughter and family are free to go and enjoy.

My husband and my favorite times on M.V. are in June and the week before Christmas. Either with everything in bloom, or in winter when the bare trees allow you to see the open fields and miles of rock walls.

We would look forward to a quiet M.V. My husband has MS so we focus on fishing, limited walking in Edgartown. Making meals for my family is a highlight of our vacation.

I’ve lost my sister to COVID-19. No visits to see her allowed in assisted living, nor in hospital, no funeral. It’s a difficult time for each of us and our country and we each have to do our best to be safe — and be thoughtful and kind to each other.

Be well. Take care of your family. The Vineyard will be there. The beaches and sunsets are God-made and belong to everyone to enjoy.

Patrica Kunze

West Orange, N.J.