Masks required to ride on VTA

Beginning Thursday, April 30, all passengers and drivers aboard Vineyard Transit Authority vehicles must wear masks or other face coverings.

In a post on the VTA website, the transit authority wrote that per local board of health vote face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and be worn at all times while on board buses. Masks will be given to passengers who do not have one. Hand sanitizer is also provided on board.

“Therefore no passenger will be passed for not wearing a mask,” the post states.

If you are passed by a bus and not wearing a mask, call 508-693-9440 ext. 3 or email info@vineyardtransit.com.

In addition to the mask requirement, the VTA is asking people to only use the bus if it is absolutely necessary for essential travel.

“As ridership increases as the busy season approaches, the VTA will look at different ways to maintain social distancing on board VTA buses for the safety of our drivers and riders.”