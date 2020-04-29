Tisbury: The calming sights of nature

Heard on Main Street: “A man can stand anything, except a succession of ordinary days.”

Those are the wise words of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. The poet, novelist, and playwright died a century ago but certainly put our current status clearly into words. What is amazing to me is that this extraordinary situation has become quite ordinary.

Those of us who are not worried about our next meal or the roof over our heads have still been complaining. We have been relieved of boredom by the news constantly reminding us of the threat to our lives just outside our doors. But anxiety does not help. It makes it more noisome.

I must admit. I‘ve always wanted to use noisome in a sentence. It merely means more unpleasant, but somehow fits today’s situation quite well.

I will tell you that early on in this mess, someone suggested limiting your exposure to news would help. And it does. Everyone and anyone will share the news they’ve heard or seen on TV.

My daughter’s versions are delightful. I am sure she must hunt for the bits she reports. Like the zoo releasing penguins inside a building — where they paraded the halls enjoying the animals in cages. Or the kangaroos taking over the streets in an Australian town. Of course, we have the turkeys taking over our streets, but that’s not news. I do my best to remind turkeys that cars are their natural enemy, not a friend waiting to watch them pass by.

My husband had an elderly aunt who could not go out on her own. But the one treat she always requested was a drive around the Island to see the yellow. She couldn’t remember the name of daffodils or forsythia but found a lot of pleasure in seeing the ‘yellow’ all over the Island.

A beautiful poem is making the rounds on email. “A Message from Corona” — announces that the pandemic is the message from Mother Earth that the world is being damaged by us, and we wouldn’t pay attention. But instead of listening to the message, we are trying to find a way around it, to ignore it, and imagine that nothing can really stop us from destroying our world as we knew it.

The Louisa Gould Gallery is hosting a sale of artwork to benefit the Island Food Pantry. Ten gallery artists have created new works for this, including Deborah T. Colter, John Holladay, Nancy Furnio, and Jack Yuen. Up to 20 percent of their sales benefit the Island Food Pantry. They need your help now, serving food to more than 20 percent of the year-round Island population. The gallery is open by special appointment with social distancing/proper protocols and curbside delivery. Or you can purchase works now and pick up this summer. They also ship world-wide. See louisagould.com and call 917 327.9229 or email with any questions on artwork. Works can be purchased online or via the phone.

The Island Food Pantry needs your help. You can also donate or volunteer. All help is needed, especially now. Call 508-693-4764 or visit islandfoodpantry.org.

With all the April showers we have had, those May flowers should really be something quite amazing. I have found one advantage to the constant showers — my daffodils are still happily blooming, surprising me every time I see them.

Happy anniversary to son Craig and his wife Laura who celebrate on Tuesday. That’s called Cinco de Mayhew in our house.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Andrew Williamson and tomorrow to his twin Ellie Williamson. Clever of you two to avoid sharing a birthday. Happy birthday to Herb Ward on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: Friends are like balloons; once you let them go, you might not get them back.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.