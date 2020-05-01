House cleaners get the greenlight in Tisbury

Updated 2:55 pm

The Tisbury Board of Health voted 2-0 Friday morning to allow single worker house cleaners to work in empty dwellings starting May 4. The vote modified Phase 1 worker guidelines already in effect. The board also voted 2-0 to adopt Phase 1.5 guidelines which will permit up to five workers on a jobsite starting May 11. Board member Malcom Boyd recused himself from the votes because he is a Tisbury contractor.

In a unanimous vote, the board voted to modify the town’s present stay-at-home order to permit restaurants previously unopened when the order went into effect, to open on May 5. Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley made it clear they would only be allowed to open for delivery and curbside takeout. A question arose as to whether the Tisbury board of selectmen must ratify the board of health votes or if board of health votes are sufficient on their own. Tisbury selectmen Jeff Kristal said he believed the selectmen’s vote amounted to an acknowledgement and wasn’t necessary. However Tisbury town counsel David Doneski weighed in with the opinion that the selectmen’s vote was necessary. MacAleer Schilcher asked if his family’s catering business, V. Jamie Hamlin and Sons, would be allowed to open along with other restaurants. Schilcher said the business doesn’t have any money coming in and is aiming to provide food delivery. Valley said she would work with Schilcher and his family to tailor a safe way for them to move forward.

Corrected to accurately reflect when housecleaners can return to work.