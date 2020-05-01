Seth Meyers to host Possible Dreams Auction

Comedian, late-night host, and seasonal Chilmark resident Seth Meyers is set to host the 42nd annual Possible Dreams auction virtually on Sunday, July 26.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services made the announcement in a press release Friday. Possible Dreams is the largest fundraiser put on by MVCS and it benefits the nonprofit’s six core programs that serve one in three Islanders every year. Since its inception, Possible Dreams has raised over $8 million for MVCS.

“I’m excited to be a part of the great Island tradition that is Possible Dreams,” Meyers said in the release. “MV Community Services is truly dedicated to committing its unique experience, expertise and compassion to help our entire Vineyard community be as vibrant, strong and healthy as it can be. Possible Dreams will be a great way to support that mission and to come together and celebrate their work.”

The fundraiser will have an online auction, 10 live auction items, and the auction of license plate “MV1” for its license plate program.

“Possible Dreams is an inspiring and fun-filled event to help raise funds for the innovative MVCS programs that support our unique Island community,” Julie Fay, MVCS executive director, said in the release. “The staff, board of directors, and many generous volunteers have been working hard to transition this event to an online setting. And with Seth’s participation, we know this will be the best event yet.”

Meyers participated in the 2019 Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival and spoke to The MVTimes about his idea of a perfect Vineyard Day: “I’m lucky enough to stay with my in-laws when I’m here, and for me, it’s the way we all wake up together, make breakfast, and there’s always enough eggs for everybody. Then we decide to go out on my father-in-law’s boat, and everybody gets in the car right when we said we would. And we get on the boat and there are no arguments. We go back to the house and my father-in-law sings karaoke with the karaoke setup he has, and I like each and every song equally. And at the end of the day, everyone says, ‘That was a perfect day. I had no issue with anything that we did.’”

For information on tickets, sponsorship and more, please visit mvcommunityservices.org/ possibledreams