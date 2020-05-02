Clay tower topples at Lucy Vincent Beach

1 of 11

A tower of clay on Lucy Vincent Beach has toppled following high surf and heavy rains on Thursday and Friday. The tower was a remnant of a clay cliffside that collapsed during Super Storm Sandy in 2012. Longtime beachcomber Helen Neumann, a resident of Chilmark, said she believed the tower fell early Saturday morning based on her prior observations of it, and because a report she received of a rumble in the vicinity of the beach at approximately 3 am Saturday. Neumann has photographed the clay tower for years and posting the photos on her Facebook page.

“I noticed on Wednesday the base was deteriorating very rapidly,” she said.

Just after 9 am Saturday, the fallen tower lay broken in a cluster of clay boulders. A number of beach strollers explored the boulders farthest from the water’s edge, as waves battered those closer to the shoreline.