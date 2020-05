The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury is hosting a listening session with chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Cedric Cromwell, and vice chair Jessie “Little Doe” Baird, as they speak about the decision by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to disestablish the Mashpee reservation and remove their lands from trust. The session is being held via Zoom on Monday at 2 pm. Click here to join the listening session.