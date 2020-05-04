Edgartown to explore ‘European’ outside model for restaurants

In a move to help the restaurant industry and ease the pressure on Stop & Shop’s supply chain this summer, Edgartown restaurants may have outside seating on closed-off roads and in empty parking lots this summer.

Selectmen asked town administrator James Hagerty to reach out to the restaurants in town and ask if there was interest in having outdoor seating on partially shut down streets and parking lots.

“I think we should set this summer in almost a framework as a European model and as a model they do in a lot of different Medditerrean cities,” Hagerty said.

He added that legal matters such as liquor licenses and temporary easements would be challenging, but that the town would make it work.

According to Hagerty, the caveat for allowing closed streets and outside dining would be that some restaurants offer perishable groceries to alleviate the burden on the supply chain at Island grocery stores.

“The important thing for us is to set the conditions for them to succeed,” Hagerty said. “I think this outside the box and could ruffle some feathers, but I think we need to take some bold aggressive action in light of everything going on.”

Selectmen supported the idea and told Hagerty to reach out to restaurants.

“I think the idea of getting the restaurants open is vital,” selectman Arthur Smadbeck said. “We’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people coming to the Island, there’s no way it’s possible way that we can feed them with just the Stop & Shop open. We have to find a way to get the restaurants open.”

“I think it can work,” selectman Margaret Serpa said.

In other business, the Edgartown board of health followed other Island towns and unanimously approved an extension of the Phase 1 construction moratorium to May 11.

According to town health agent Matt Poole, housekeepers will be allowed to work inside unoccupied homes beginning May 5. On May 11, the order will enter phase 1.5 which will increase the number of workers and house keepers allowed on work and construction sites from two to five.

The board of health also approved an extension of the stay-at-home order until May 18 with a provision that restaurants previously closed be allowed to open and offer take out service.

Edgartown will hold its annual town meeting in the fields adjacent to the town’s school on Saturday, June 13, at 1:30 pm.

Selectmen unanimously approved the date and venue. At their last meeting, selectmen had to weigh options on where to hold the meeting including having it at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs after determining the Old Whaling Church would not not give people much space to adhere to social distancing.

“Based on the price, based on the parking, based on getting people there, and hopefully people coming, adjacent to the Edgartown School with that park layout would be ideal,” Hagerty said.

At the April 27 selectmen’s meeting, Hagerty said a town meeting outside with staging, tents, a speaker system, and porta potties could cost $10,000.

Selectmen unanimously approved the idea.

“I think we will accommodate those who wish to come to the meeting,” selectman Margaret Serpa said.

A rain date for annual town meeting will be June 14 and the annual town election will be held on June 18.

Selectmen also were informed Bernard Chiu, owner of the Harborview Hotel, donated 800 masks to the town. Hagerty and selectmen thanked Chiu for the “very generous” donation and said the masks will primarily be given out to those who do not have masks for the annual town meeting.