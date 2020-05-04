MVC conducts COVID-19 business impact survey

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is conducting a survey to collect data on COVID-19’s impact on local businesses, non-profits, and the Island community.

With the passing of the federal CARES Act, the survey asks whether businesses have access to the stimulus information, if the federal stimulus resources are getting to the local business community, and if the stimulus is adequate to meet needs. The commission will use the gathered information to advocate for additional resources to “help now and in the coming months,” according to the survey website.

The survey can be assessed here. Surveys must be completed by 5 pm Friday, May 15. Those who own several businesses are asked to fill out the survey for each business using a separate IP address. All responses are confidential.

A report on the survey findings will be posted on the commission website by the end of June.