What’s open?

Updated May 4

Gas Stations/Convenience stores

North Line Road Shell, Edgartown: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Great Harbor Market Shell, Edgartown: Every day, 7 am to 8 pm.

Tisbury Shell: Every day, 6 am to 10 pm.

Cumberland Farms, Tisbury: Every day, 5 am to 12 am.

Xtra Mart Station, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 5 am to 9:45 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 9:45 pm.

Jim’s Package Store Station, Oak Bluffs: Every day, 8 am to 6 pm.

DeBettencourt’s, Oak Bluffs: Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm.

Menemsha Texaco, Chilmark: Every day, 9 am to 1 pm.

Grocery Stores

Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 9 pm.

Edgartown Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 10 pm.

Down-Island Cronig’s, Tisbury: Senior and infirm shopping hours, 7 am to 8 am, Monday through Saturday; regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm; closed on Sunday.

Vineyard Grocer, Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 6:30 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 6:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Reliable Market, Oak Bluffs: Monday through Saturday; senior shopping hours, 9 am to 10 am; regular hours, 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday hours, 10 am to 1 pm.

Tony’s Market, Oak Bluffs: Open daily, 7 am to 9 pm. Curbside Service, call ahead. Deli counter, Mon – Sat. Seniors’ Priority, 7 am to 8 am.

Pharmacies

Stop & Shop Pharmacy, Edgartown: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 3 pm.

Leslie’s Pharmacy, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm; Saturday, 8:30 am to 3 pm; closed on Sunday.

Vineyard Scripts, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 2 pm; closed on Sunday.

Conroy Apothecary, West Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 2 pm.

Farms

The Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 8 am to 5 pm.

Mermaid Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, one person allowed in the farm stand at a time.

North Tabor Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, self-serve farm stand selling eggs.

FARM Institute, Edgartown: Available for meat and eggs curbside pickup upon request.

Morning Glory Farm, Edgartown:; Self-service fridge with eggs, kale, pea shoots, potatoes, and meat, all available on the honor system.

Hardware Stores & Construction Supplies

Edgartown Hardware: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, five customers allowed in store at once, must wear protective face covering.

Shirley’s Hardware, Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 5 pm, six customers allowed in store at once.

E.C. Cottle, West Tisbury location: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm; Closed Saturday and Sunday. Edgartown location: Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm; Closed Saturday and Sunday. Airport Business Park location: Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Mailing and shipping



UPS Store, Vineyard Haven: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm.

Garden centers and nurseries

SBS The Grain Store, Monday – Friday 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, open in store: 8-10 am, curbside service strongly encouraged: 8 am to 3 pm.

Middletown Nursery, Monday – Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, curbside service available.

Vineyard Gardens, Monday – Saturday 8 am to 5 pm, Sunday 9 am to 3 pm.

Jardin Mahoney’s, Monday – Saturday 8 am to 5 pm, Sunday 9 am to 5 pm, delivery only.

Heather Gardens, Open daily 8:30-5:30.

Bicycle shop

Cycle Works, Monday – Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

This post will be updated as needed. If you have information to add, please email community@mvtimes.com.