Aquinnah: Safely keeping the light on

Filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth, in collaboration with Pathways, on Thursday, May 7, at 8 pm will have an online launch celebration on Zoom in honor of their film, “Keepers of the Light.” They will discuss the film and answer questions from the audience (you). This film about the Gay Head Lighthouse can be watched online now at watch.keepersofthelightfilm.com. The film will be distributed nationwide by American Public Television starting in mid-May. For more information, go to keepersofthelightfilm.com. Pathways can be contacted at 508-645-9098 Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm or via their website at pathwaysartsmv.com for updates on all their programming. Remember that Tuesday is Writers and Poets night even during the pandemic.

Just a reminder that Island grocery stores and VTA buses now require face masks. Governor Baker recently ordered the use of face masks in public when social distancing is not possible. It may seem that if you are out for a walk on, say, Moshup Trail or one of the town beaches that social distancing is possible and that you will not need a mask. However, when I was out walking last weekend there was a bit of a bottleneck of people entering and exiting Moshup Beach. No one had a mask, and everyone was closer than six feet. Please bring a mask with you and that way when you encounter people you can put it on. If you are running or riding your bike, please wear a mask. If you or anyone in your family needs a face mask, please call Islander’s Help at 508-560-2891or email the board of health at boh-assistant@aquinnah-ma.gov and they can help you obtain one.

I have a relative who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, they live in a rural part of Vermont and they have not left their property in seven weeks prior to testing positive. The only people they have come into contact with during that time are their spouse, a vet who did a house call, and two other people who have come to work on the property. Everyone that came to the property wore masks and gloves and maintained social distancing. Everything mutually handled was sterilized. Packages delivered were left outside for two days before being brought into the house. Groceries were wiped down. And still they tested positive. This virus is so contagious, please take it seriously. Please wear a mask to help protect your family and your community.

Construction and landscaping have started back up on the Island. MV Back to Work Permits and Guidelines are available for pick up at the Town Hall entrance or online at: bit.ly/2L13mAH.

If you need help with groceries, errands or other help please email the Aquinnah Community Emergency Response Team at aquinnahcert@gmail.com or the Board of Health at boh-assistant@aquinnah-ma.gov. Volunteers (also known as neighbors) are available for grocery shopping, pharmacy pick-up and more.

As this pandemic drags on, I find I miss things like friendly grocery shopping. Now it’s anxiety-filled grocery shopping and there is no small talk or catching up with friends, and I’m desperate to get out quickly and touch as little as possible. I miss stopping by people’s homes in town when out for a walk. I miss hugs and my friends and colleagues and my clients and fitting into my jeans because one thing I am not missing is food. Working from home means working in the room next to the refrigerator, turns out that’s not always a good scenario. It’s a little too much access. Plus cooking a full meal has become somewhat soothing, it’s something to do that’s nourishing and not anxiety producing. And there aren’t that many things I can say that about right now. So, for now, it’s stretchy pants and virtual hangouts. I look forward to next summer when hopefully we will all be able to meet on Philbin Beach.

