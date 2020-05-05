Chilmark: Adapting to a new landscape

When the sun comes out so do Islanders. It was nice to see David Emerson working on a shade garden by his parking area, Mollie Doyle and her daughter readying themselves for an afternoon bike ride, the field at Menemsha Crossroads Farm Stand being tilled and people coming out of their homes, albeit at a socially safe distance. That was until Saturday when the parking area was full at Lucy Vincent Beach, the morning after ‘the sentinel’ fell. You may have seen some of Daniel Water’s black-and-white photos he posted on Facebook showing beachgoers walking barefoot in the tide, families playing together, dog walkers and others just coming to check out the loss of this beacon on our beach. It still amazes me that when I first moved up-Island from Edgartown I enjoyed the cliff promontory walk. I remember people crying after the storm that changed LVB leaving us with our own great arch. Then the arch broke into two statue-like figures guarding the beach. And now even that majesty has collapsed and returns to the sea.

On Friday, May 1, Polly Simpkins delivered her Good Karma cake and Morrice Florist flower arrangement to Nancy Aronie, founder of the Chilmark Writing Workshop, on her 79th birthday. Boy, was she surprised and I’m so glad. Nancy admits giving her husband Joel a hard time because he didn’t organize a surprise online Zoom party, but she melted when he produced a special homemade angel food cake decorated with sea glass, wampum and beach stones on Thursday, to get the celebration rolling. Last year Nancy cooked and held a series of birthday lunches. One year she invited her friends to join her at son Josh Aronie’s Food Truck for lunch in Menemsha. Each year she makes sure to celebrate and generously invites many friends to celebrate with her. Zoom golly maybe we should still give her a belated surprise party. Polly Simpkins was not done with her heartwarming Good Karma deeds because Saturday she delivered yet another homemade cake and floral arrangement to Rev. Cathlin Baker who continues to offer Sunday service from her home and supports our community in so many ways.

Please wear masks in public, that means while using the public/state roads and off-road trails for running, biking, or walking, let’s protect everyone. Masks are now mandated by the state, or you can incur a $300 fine.

The Yard has created Art Making Tasks for All Ages with five different prompts, and once you’re done you can share them, see dancetheyard.org/covid-prompts. They also have offerings from Yard alumni available online. Check out dancetheyard.org/yard-alumni-offerings, and be sure to watch Le Patin Libre, Vertical the film if you missed this fabulous dance troupe on ice when they performed at the M.V. rink a couple of years ago.

Pathways Projects is offering new content online twice weekly from their Imagined Garden series to weekly Tuesday Writing & Poetry series. On Thursday, May 7, 8pm join the online launch celebration and film discussion on Zoom for Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth’s documentary “Keepers of the Light.” See the film before the event here: watch.keepersofthelight.com. There is an option to donate if you would like. The cost to screen “Keepers of the Light” online is $4.99. Donations for the Zoom event and proceeds from the rentals between now and May 7, will benefit the film and the Gay Head Lighthouse. Sign up for the Zoom event with special guests at kol-launch.eventbrite.

The Grey Barn farmstand is open daily 8 am to 5 pm, no bread on Tuesday or Wednesday. Cheese curds are fresh on Tuesdays. Enjoy their produce, eggs, meats, sausages and more.

North Tabor Farm is open daily 8:30 am to dusk. Their eggs go down by 9 am and they have $6 plant packs, including bachelor buttons, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, mixed kale and spinach. Pre-order on their website northtaborfarm.com/farmstand or email northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

Mermaid Farm is stocked and open 24 hours a day with fresh lassis, yogurt cheeses, milk, eggs, greens and meats, besides plants for your garden. Although it is not posted, perhaps families can have just one member go in the farm stand rather than whole groups, please be mindful.

Menemsha Texaco is open daily from 9 am to 1pm. If you need any pantry items call your order in before noon at 508-645-2641 or email squidrow@vineyard.net.

Menemsha Fish Market offers call-in only service; place orders between 11 am and 5 pm at 508-645-2282.

Chilmark library is doing a weekly online newsletter rather than monthly, so be sure to sign up on the Programs page of the library website because you’ll find lots of suggestions from the staff for films, learning opportunities and more. The new children’s librarian, Sarah DeBettencourt, is offering a Weekly Read Aloud available through a video link starting this week. Philip Weinstein, the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of Literature Emeritus at Swarthmore College, will offer a two-part lecture plus Q & A on James Joyce’s “Dubliners” on Wednesdays, May 20, and 27, 5 to 6:30 pm. Write tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, get a syllabus, and Zoom invitation. “Dubliners” is available on Overdrive offered through the library. If you need help please email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put “digital help” in the subject, your name and phone number in the message with a brief description of what you need and someone will call you back. For info see chilmarklibrary.org/.

There’s still time to do a census online at bit.ly/2zh5PnX.

Jan Buhrman’s weekly free online cooking classes continue Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm at kitchenporch.com/virtual-cooking-classes-1. Access classes you missed and get the recipes.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance after you provide basic information at bit.ly/2wKhxa4. To volunteer, please send an email. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook, you can check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island as some of what you find here is likely dated.

Thank you to all the volunteers, frontline workers, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers keeping us safe. Have a good week.

