Real Estate Transactions: April 27-May 1, 2020

AQUINNAH

May 1, James Sanfilippo sold a lot off Lobsterville Rd. to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Stable Genius Peoples Funding Trust for $180,000.

CHILMARK

April 30, Lawrence J. Lasser sold Lot 43 Black Point Beach to Back Lot LLC for $325,000.

EDGARTOWN

April 27, Kenneth M. Morrison and Pamela V. Flood Morrison a.k.a Pamela V. Morrison sold 13 Briarwood Dr. to Igor Vukoje for $680,000.

April 30, Barbara S. Lott sold 38 Litchfield Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $1,210,000.

April 30, Adam Moran sold 3 Twenty-Second St. North to Helen Hostin for $1,145,000.

April 30, Daniel P. Burnham and Dawn M. Burnham sold 63 Herring Creek Rd. to William J. Shepard, Jr. and Jo-Anne O. Shepard for $1,578,750.

May 1, John M. Balay and Elizabeth B. Balay sold 30 Cottage St. to Sean E. Murphy, trustee of the 30 Cottage Street Realty Trust for $1,825,000.

May 1, Town of Edgartown sold 21 Eight St. North to Martina Thornton for $16,001.

OAK BLUFFS

April 30, Christopher Stokes and Judith Campbell sold 15 Carole Ave. to Colin A. Campbell and Laura S. Campbell, trustees of the Campbell Trust for $500,000.

May 1, Ivo Meisner, Eerik Meisner, and Ian Meisner sold 20 Wilson Ave. to William C. Sullivan and Kira L. Sullivan, trustees of the T & H Realty Trust for $500,000.

TISBURY

April 27, Thomas M. Johnson and Sharon E. Johnson sold 34 Pond View Way to Sean N. Woodroffe and Cindy P. Woodroffe for $3,100,000.

April 27, Sandra Cahill Nappi sold 11 Authier Ave. to Kelly R. Felder and Douglas F. Stafford for $480,000.

April 30, Nicholas Derose sold 5 William Norton Rd. to Nicholas Derose and Lori A. Derose for $10.