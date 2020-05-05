Vineyard Trust announces public phase of campaign for 20 Landmarks in 2020

Vineyard Trust launched a new website in time to welcome donations from the Island community as part of its campaign for 20 Landmarks in 2020, according to a press release. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the funds that would have been raised as part of Taste of the Vineyard and Generations Picnic, which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vineyard Trust, founded in 1975, owns many of Martha’s Vineyard’s landmarks, including the Flying Horses Carousel, Alley’s General Store, the Old Whaling Church, and the Grange Hall. In order to support this year’s annual preservation and maintenance work, the campaign for 20 Landmarks in 2020 is looking to raise $500,000.

“We were deeply saddened to have to cancel both Taste of the Vineyard events in June and Generations Picnic in July, not only because these events are an important annual tradition on the Island, but because they generate a significant portion of the Trust’s annual operating revenue,” said Funi Burdick, president and CEO of Vineyard Trust, in the release.

According to the release, during the initial phase of the campaign, the Trust has raised $416,000 and now seeks to raise the final $84,000 through broad community support.

At the conclusion of the campaign, all donors will be recognized on the Trust’s newly designed website. Those donors able to make a gift of $10,000 or more will also be recognized on a commemorative plaque, which will be hung in the Carnegie in Edgartown.

Contributions can be made to the campaign for 20 Landmarks in 2020 at vineyardtrust.org/support or by sending a check to Vineyard Trust, PO Box 5277, Edgartown, MA 02539.

Editor’s Note: Courtesy Image of The Old Sculpin in Edgartown, a Vineyard Trust owned-property, currently under renovation as part of the Trust’s yearly maintenance and preservation work available upon request.