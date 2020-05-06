Confirmed cases stay at 23

After a one case jump late Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard remains at 23.

In its daily update, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital confirmed it has tested 525 patients with 498 negatives and four pending results.

On Tuesday, hospital CEO Denise Schepici said one patient in “stable condition” was being hospitalized, but as of Wednesday there were no reported hospitalizations.

Of the 23 confirmed cases, 12 are female and 11 are male. Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, five are 20-29 years old, one is 40-49, and another is 20 years old or younger.

The hospital has implemented new criteria for the tests. Schepici said the biggest change is the removal of the age criteria, allowing for testing of all symptomatic patients. Testing has also been expanded to anyone who is showing symptoms of a new cough, a new sore throat, a fever, new nasal congestion, new shortness of breath, new muscle aches, and new loss of smell.

At the state level, after a drop in cases on Monday, there was a slight uptick in the number of confirmed cases reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday. There were 1,184 new cases for a total of 70,271 statewide. There were 122 deaths bringing the statewide total to 4,212. Statewide hospitalizations remained steady at 5 percent of the total cases and more than 333,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.