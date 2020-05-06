Oak Bluffs follows suit, extends orders

Following other Island towns, Oak Bluffs selectmen unanimously approved an extension of the Phase 1 construction moratorium to May 11.

At a virtual meeting Wednesday, selectmen extended the moratorium with an added provision that allows for housekeepers to work inside unoccupied homes.

On May 11, the order will enter phase 1.5 which will increase the allowed number of workers and housekeepers allowed on work and construction sites from two to five.

Selectmen also approved an extension of the stay-at-home order until May 18 with a provision that restaurants previously closed be allowed to open and offer takeout service pending inspections.

On May 18, crews of up to 10 people will be allowed to work at one site.

The selectmen’s extensions follow suit with other towns and the town’s board of health, which approved the measures at a meeting on Friday.

Selectman Brian Packish said the board would call a joint meeting with the board of health to review any orders Gov. Charlie Baker issues on or near May 18. He added that the towns are “working together closer than they ever had” and releasing information as they go.

“There’s people that have a lot of challenges right now and I’m impressed. I’m impressed and encouraged,” Packish said of the efforts towns have made to deal with the pandemic.

In other business, selectmen approved a set of public safety additions in the downtown area for seasonal residents and visitors alike.

Reading from a statement, Packish said a collaborative effort was needed between the selectmen, the health department, parks department, highway department, Oak Bluffs Business Association, Friends of Oak Bluffs, and town businesses to be prepared for the additional trash and provide structure in locations where people will stop to eat in the downtown area.

The list includes having sanitation protocols developed for public bathrooms, increased cleaning frequency, and adding additional hand sanitizer stations.

The list also called for additional picnic table locations to be approved by the parks and highway departments along with town administrator Robert Whritenour.

Packish also outlined a need for additional trash barrels at picnic table locations, beach areas, and in the general downtown area.

While selectmen approved the list, Selectman Greg Coogan clarified that the list was to give the department heads direction as the town heads into the summer season and was not mandatory.

The town is also looking at a site to have its annual town meeting. Whritenour told selectmen he is looking at alternative sites since the Performing Arts Center, where town meeting is usually held, was not viable.

“We’re evaluating alternative sites,” Whritenour said, adding he hoped to have a location by next week. “I don’t want to say we have a site that is going to be perfect and it’s going to work.” Whritenour said.

Oak Bluffs has set its town meeting for June 16 and it’s annual town election on June 18.