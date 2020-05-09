Good Shepherd Parish gets a boost

This week, the food drive at Good Shepherd Parish got a welcome change in the form of new food donations from Massachusetts companies.

Malden-based bakery Piantedosi and Chelsea-based company Oliva’s Organics stepped up with extra food after director Joe Capobianco emailed a request for help. Piantedosi gave Good Shepherd 408 sandwich rolls, while Olivia’s Organics gave 692 units of boxed greens.

With the donations, Good Shepherd Parish aimed to give away 300 boxes of food to Islanders in need at Saturday’s food drive