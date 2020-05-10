Sunday COVID-19 update: No changes

On Sunday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported that their positive tests remained at 23. An additional positive reported by the boards of health brought the total local positives to 24.

The 24th COVID-19 positive patient was deemed positive after receiving an antibody test, according to Tisbury board of health agent Maura Valley. The patient was ill in March, contacted their local board of health and self-isolated during the time, but was not tested.

The hospital has tested a total of 574 people, out of which 550 have tested negative; there is one pending test, and no hospitalizations.