Sheriff and association make donation to food pantry

Sheriff Robert Ogden and the Dukes County Deputy Sheriff’s Association teamed up to donate $1,750 to the Island Food Pantry, according to a press release. The association donated $1,500 and Ogden chipped in $250 during a visit to the pantry on Thursday.

During a tour, Island Food Pantry executive director Kayte Morris told them the pantry has seen a 250 percent increase in use during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put so many people out of work. During the week of April 26 through May 2, 450 families were served, the release states.

“I want to recognize Kayte Morris, and all of the incredible volunteers and donors of the Island Food Pantry,” Ogden said in the release. “We have an amazing network of helpers in our community, people and organizations who come together in times good and bad to support each other. The COVID-19 pandemic has put immense pressure upon crucial services like the Food Pantry, services that keep families afloat in our community. Now is the time to continue to help, however you are able. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association and I are both donating today to support the Island Food Pantry and to keep the momentum of giving going. Whether you have time to volunteer, funds to donate to your charity of choice, or even encouragement to give- now is the time. Together, we are Island strong, and can weather this storm.”

The Island Food Pantry is open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.