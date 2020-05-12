Sidney B. Counsell Jr., age 67, of West Tisbury, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Sid was a great guy who was loved by all who knew him, and everyone did know him here on the Vineyard. He was an avid basketball player at M.V. Regional High School, auto mechanic, bus driver, Ace hardware manager, and a tractor-trailer and recent Uber driver.

He was always ready with a smile or a wave, or to stop and talk, or help a friend. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith Prada Counsell; and by his sister Cheryl and her husband Al Noyes, and their family of Edgartown. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney Sr. and Barbara Counsell.