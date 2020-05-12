Tracy C. Sharples, 64, died on Friday evening, May 1, 2020, at his home in Edgartown, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was the husband of nearly 42 years of Patricia J. (Day) Sharples.

Tracy was born in Attleboro on Sept. 28, 1955, the son of Bennett E. Sharples and Phyllis E. (Price) Sharples, and grew up in Norton. He graduated from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in 1973 in auto mechanics.

Tracy was the body shop foreman for Consolidated Peterbilt in Foxboro, which led him and his partner to opening and operating Annex Auto Body in Norton. He thereafter moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1987 with his wife and young children, and worked for Edgartown Marine for several years, until he began fishing commercially for conch. He was a conch fisherman for many years, along with working as the dredge foreman for the Edgartown dredge. He loved working on the water. He then became interested in oyster aquaculture in 2005, and started farming and operating his own oyster farm, P & T Oysters, in Katama Bay, until his illness.

His other hobbies included building hot rods, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family, where his grandchildren meant the world to him.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, and daughters, Melissa O’Brien and her husband Ted of Woburn, and Denise Tawa and her husband Andrew of Edgartown; by his brother Craig Sharples and his wife Joanne of East Taunton;, his sisters, Ann Titus and husband Allan of Norton, and Cindy Brabant and husband Larry of Canaan, N.H.; his beloved grandchildren, Lucy and Mason Tawa, and Lauren and Benjamin O’Brien; he also leaves behind his stepmother, Susan Harris-Sharples; stepbrother, Christopher Harris of Boise, Idaho, and stepsister, Vinita Russell of Milton, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Tracy’s memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook to leave a message of condolence and information.