Chilmark: Seen around Zoom

I love that seasonal resident Susan Balaban and her family have a weekly Zoom game night, while another family I know has a weekly Zoom dinner. Did you see two of our selectmen and some Misses Biskus musicians, and a couple of others, on the “Roll On Chilmark Roll On” music video, organized by Warren Doty? If not, check bit.ly/3boSJSY. I thought our friends across the pond (the other Chilmark) might enjoy seeing it as well, and sent it off. Their local monthly newsletter, the Village Voice, has gone weekly, and the link to the music video has been shared with their community. If anyone wants to see a copy sent via email only, drop me a line, and I’m happy to send it on to you.

Slowly there’s life returning to Menemsha, while food remains pickup only: Larsen’s is open 10 am to 5 pm, call 508-645-2680; Menemsha Fish Market takes orders between 11 am and 5 pm at 508-645-2282; Menemsha Texaco, open daily from 9 am to 1 pm, takes pantry item orders before noon at 508-645-2641, or email squidrow@vineyard.net; the Galley will open on Thursday, May 21.

Takeout is now available from the Aquinnah Shop on weekends, see theaquinnahshop.com. The new viewing decks at the circle are amazing. Don’t forget Orange Peel Bakery has baked goods, nuts, granola, jam, honey, and many staples, with curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays: See orangepeelbakery.net/bakery-retail-locations, or call 508-645-2025.

Some organizing souls are tackling their basements and attics. One is PTSD Free Acupuncture Clinic founder Hellie Newman, who has been steadily going through boxes and clearing out what she no longer needs. Of course her finds along the way are most interesting, including the obit for her grandmother Elsa Schmid (1897-1970), who built the house Hellie lives in in Chilmark. Elsa Schmid was a mosaicist, painter, and sculptor whose work can be found at MOMA and Harvard Art Museums, and her personal papers from 1910 to 1967 are available through the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art.

Chilmark resident Thorpe Karabees, age 24, is collecting nomination form signatures to be put on the ballot for state representative. You can email him at thorpekarabees@gmail.com and he’ll send you a PDF for your signature.

The last day to register to vote for our town meeting (scheduled for June 8) is Tuesday, May 19; do so here: sec.state.ma.us/ele. If you’re ready to cast an early vote for the town election, go here: chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

Craving a writing workshop with Nancy Aronie? “Jumpstart Your Memoir: Writing From the Heart” is being offered as a two-weekend online workshop on Saturdays and Sundays, May 16 and 17 and 23 and 24, from 9 am to noon, offered through NYC’s Open Center, $295. Register at bit.ly/2WnuTmE.

Although the Chilmark Road Race has become a virtual event for 2020, you’ll still get a T shirt. Learn more and sign up at bit.ly/2xT9Qij.

If you’re an artist looking for relief, Wendy Weldon and the MV Cultural Council suggest checking: Pandemic unemployment assistance for self-employed individuals, gig workers, freelancers, and independent contractors, bit.ly/2YQL9Ow; and PPP bit.ly/2WOOfzZ.

Pathways Projects posts new content online twice, including their Imagined Garden series, weekly Tuesday Writing and Poetry series, plus an Artist’s Talk with Frances McGuire and the Galapagos Whale Project Update. All are found on pathwaysmv.org.

Chilmark library’s email newsletter is how to keep up with current offerings; sign up on the Programs page of the library website. On Thursday, May 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, I’m offering my “Two Weeks in Tibet” slide show through Zoom. Artist and teacher Tiffany Shoquist offers drawing from observation, photographs, memory, and imagination, through guided practice, critiques, group discussions, and independent work, on Saturdays, May 16 and 23, 12:30 to 1:30 pm. The children’s librarian Sarah DeBettencourt offers a Weekly Read-Aloud available through a video link. Crafts with Irene can be accessed here: vimeo.com/414908823. Sign up for Philip Weinstein, the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of Literature Emeritus at Swarthmore College, and his two-part lecture plus Q and A on James Joyce’s “Dubliners” on Wednesdays, May 20 and 27, 5 to 6:30 pm. Write tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for all adult online programs. If you need help, please email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put “digital help” in the subject, and your name and phone number in the message, with a brief description of what you need, and someone will call you back. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org.

Jan Buhrman’s online cooking classes continue Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm at kitchenporch.com/virtual-cooking-classes-1. She charges a nominal fee, and offers help so the classes are available to everyone.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance after you provide basic information at bit.ly/2wKhxa4. To volunteer please send an email. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249, or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook you can check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here is likely dated.

Thank you to all the volunteers, frontline workers, doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers keeping us safe. Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.