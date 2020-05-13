A night with the Trivia Brothers

The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association hosts a night of zany, interactive, lighthearted trivia fun with the Trivia Brothers on Saturday, May 16, at 7 pm, via Zoom. A press release says, “The Trivia Brothers deliver questions that are timely, balanced, and fun.” Participants can challenge their family and friends, and join everyone online. There’s a secret weapon at the end of each game called “the Equalizer” that gives teams the chance to come from behind and win it all.

Registration is required for this free event. On the afternoon of the event, all registrants will receive an email with specific details on how to participate. Each team will use only one smartphone or tablet to enter the game and submit the answers. Register on the Vineyard Haven library website using this link: bit.ly/3c7TjFP.