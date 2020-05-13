Oak Bluffs awaits state’s four-phase plan

While the Oak Bluffs fireworks and Illumination Night have both been canceled, the Oak Bluffs Business Association is trying to save Harborfest from the chopping block this summer.

Scheduled for June 20, OBA executive director Christine Todd said she would see about postponing the until July.

“We have been optimistic that we would be able to host knowing full well that it might not take on the same feel,” Todd said.

Selectman Brian Packish said once Gov. Charlie Baker’s advisory board releases its four phased plan to reopen the economy, the town might have more guidance on how to plan events.

But Packish did say he liked the idea of postponing Harborfest, but asked to take it up at the next selectmen’s meeting.

In other business, town administrator Robert Whritenour told selectmen the town meeting logistics team is looking at the Tabernacle, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football field, or a local park as potential locations for annual town meeting.

Whritenour said the logistics team is also awaiting Baker’s four-phase plan.

Selectmen also approved a Whritneour to sign an application to the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development for community development block grants for rental and mortgage assistance, small business and microenterprise forgivable loans, Social Services or any other programs for residents of the town of Oak Bluffs and Tisbury.

The department of housing and community development has made $19.6 million available for local communities through the federal CARES Act.

“We’re extraordinarily mindful of the impact that COVID-19 has had on local businesses,” Whritneour said. “And we look forward very very much…to the federal government putting together a program of relief of micro enterprises which dominate our economy by far.”