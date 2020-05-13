On Sunday, May 17, from 4 to 5 pm, the West Tisbury library presents an online Community Poetry Reading, via Zoom. According to a press release, the event will be hosted by West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow and Poetry Drop-In facilitator Donald Nitchie. Community members reading their own poems and/or the poems of others will fill the program. All are welcome to attend as a reader, a listener, or both.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation to join, and please specify if you are signing up to be a reader or a listener. The reading order will be determined by the order in which participants sign up. Participants are welcome to read more than one poem, but please try to keep the length of your material to roughly one page or equivalent. This is free and open to the public.