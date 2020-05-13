Real Estate Transactions: May 4 – 8

AQUINNAH

May 8, Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Stable Genius People Funding Trust, sold a lot off Lobsterville Road to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $1.

EDGARTOWN

May 5, Melanie L. Brown and Rebecca Lee Brown sold 20 Holly Bear Lane to Melanie L. Brown for $10.

May 7, Darlene S. O’Neill, individually and as trustee of 88 The Boulevard Realty Trust, sold 88 The Boulevard to Stefan R. Lopata and Margaret M. Lopata for $1,131,000.

May 8, Gregory B. Carroll and Eve C. Carroll, f.k.a. Eve C. Domont, trustees of GEC Realty Trust, sold 16 Bold Meadow Road to John M. Balay and Elizabeth B. Baly for $1,400,000.

TISBURY

May 5, Casey Decker and Thomas C. Decker sold 43 Mud Puddle Road to Lauren Evans for $790,000.

May 5, Joy A. Henrickson, trustee of Joy A. Hendrickson Trust, sold Unit 237, 60 Beach Road, to Jarrod Smith for $65,000.

May 8, Robert T. Livernash and Susan J. Richmond sold 33 Pine Tree Lane to Ian E. McCutcheon and Melly Meadows McCutcheon for $1,150,000.