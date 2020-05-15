Counting on Island residents

To the Editor:

On behalf of the county commission, we would like to strongly encourage the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to fill out your 2020 Census form either online or by telephone. The entire Island benefits when our count reflects the total number of people living on Martha’s Vineyard.

The densus has never been easier. Go to www.my2020census.gov to fill out your census form in less than 10 minutes. Alternatively, you may call and fill it out over the phone. For English call (844) 330-2020. For Portuguese, call (844) 474-2020.

The data that is collected is only updated every 10 years and therefore it is critical that we get this right. Funding for everything from our hospital to after-school services to Medicaid services are determined by our count. Redistricting is also determined by our census count. As a result of the 2010 Census, Massachusetts lost a member of Congress.

The census is safe and your answers are completely confidential. No other governmental agency, such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can access the data. In addition, town governments cannot access it to investigate suspected illegal housing units. Your Census answers are protected and remain confidential for seventy-two years.

Please help us all make sure that Martha’s Vineyard counts.

Tristan Israel

on behalf of Dukes County Commission