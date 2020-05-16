Marguerite H. McDonough

Marguerite H. (Gerard) McDonough, aged 102, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home at Havenside in Vineyard Haven. She was predeceased by her husband Edmund (“Ned”) McDonough in January 2006.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow at that time.

Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, or to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

