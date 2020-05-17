No change in positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday

On Sunday morning, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 25 positive tests to date, a total unchanged since Saturday, when the hospital reported an additional positive.

The Island boards of health, which aggregates additional information, has reported two more positive tests to bring the total to 27. In addition, four Vineyarders have had positive antibody tests and are considered “probable positive” cases, bringing the Island total to 31.

The hospital reported conducting 31 additional tests since Saturday, with 17 of them negative, and fourteen pending.