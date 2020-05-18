After weekend rise, COVID-19 cases hold at 31

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Island remains at 31.

In its daily update, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 25 positive tests, 659 negative tests, and one pending result. There are currently no COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Previously, the hospital has confirmed that two COVID-19 positive patients had been transferred to Boston via Boston Medflight and the maternity patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was transferred to Boston via land. A hospital employee is also one of the 25 confirmed cases reported by the hospital.

The Island boards of health, which aggregates tests conducted off-Island, has reported two more positive tests to bring the total to 27.

Of those, two were tested off-Island, 15 are female and 12 are male.

Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and one is 70 years or older.

According to the report, 19 of the confirmed positive cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation, six are still being monitored by the boards of health, and one was unable to be contacted by the boards of health.

A new reporting metric on the daily report shows linked cases. According to Tisbury health agent and Island boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley, as of Friday, 16 individuals are linked to another case.

In addition, four Vineyarders have had positive antibody tests and are considered “probable positive” cases, bringing the Island total to 31. Of those antibody tests, two are aged 50-59, one is aged 40-49, and one is aged 20-29. All of the probable positive tests are female. Among the four probable positives are also three linked cases.

At the state level Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 92 new COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 5,797 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported there were 1,077 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 83,421— making it the fourth highest in cases and third highest in deaths, according to the New York Times coronavirus map. Massachusetts has performed 460,826 tests. Of all cases across the state, three percent are hospitalized — marking a downward trend.