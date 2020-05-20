Edgartown: Glimpse of summer

I don’t know about everyone else, but I sure am grateful for the calendar and reminder features on my calendar, so I have some knowledge of what day it is. Since most every day reminds me of the movie “Groundhog Day,” when Bill Murray wakes up to the same thing day after day. I think this is the first time I’ve ever taken real note of the things that are blooming around me, though. I guess I’ve been so busy for so long, like everyone is, that I never paid close attention. But this year I’ve literally watched everything around the house begin to grow and bloom. And of course, temperatures and sunshine have increased recently as well. I heard that the beach was a busy place on Saturday, the first “real” beach day so far this year. What will the summer bring for beachgoers: That is the big question these days, isn’t it?

I guess the big mystery of “will the tourists come to the Island this summer” has been answered. This weekend was busy, busy, busy. Traffic at the Triangle. A busy beach. Restaurants busy for takeout. Lots of unfamiliar faces and out-of-state license plates around. While Memorial Day weekend is the official start to summer here, I think we’ve had a preview of what is to come. It may not be insanely busy, as it has been in the past, but it will be plenty busy here this summer. Hopefully, it will be enough to keep businesses up and running.

Mark your calendars for the new dates for town meeting and elections. Town meeting is now on Saturday, June 13, at 1:30 pm. The town election has been changed to June 18. Everyone is encouraged to vote in early voting by mail, especially if you have any concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The state is allowing early voting for anyone who would like it for this election. I’ll include more details here as I get them.

Some traditional Memorial Day weekend events are still happening this week, albeit virtually instead of in real life. The Vineyard Artisans Memorial Day Virtual Show will be online on Saturday, May 23, between 5 and 7 pm, and Sunday, May 24, between 1 and 3 pm. Visit it at vineyardartisans.com to find artisans offering promotions, live tours, and mini-workshops, and donating portions of their sales to causes that are close to their hearts.

The M.V. Community Greenhouse is having its plant sale on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 10 am until 4 pm. For the public plant sale, only six customers are allowed on the property at any time. Wear masks, and bring boxes for your plants. They are located at 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

The Edgartown School is still piecing together some sort of March to the Sea, the annual event where the school kids walk to Memorial Wharf, recite poems, listen to speeches, and toss flowers into the harbor in remembrance of our service members lost. As of this writing, final plans haven’t been announced, but you can check out the website, edgartownschool.org, later in the week to see if details have been posted.

As of Wednesday, May 20, I will officially be a mom to two adults. My baby girl, Amelia, turns 18 on Wednesday, and honestly, I’m not sure how that happened. I could have sworn she was just a baby. Time is moving way too fast! I would love to be able to go back in time to enjoy my babies again. I couldn’t adore my grown-up kids more than I do, but oh, how I miss my little ones. Happy birthday, Amelia. I love you to the moon and back. Plus one.

Other birthdays this week are Jamie Murphy and Gary Baldino, who celebrated on May 17, Phil Brandon on May 19, Lukas Fenske, another 18-year-old, on May 20, Janice Donaroma on May 21, and Emma Baldino on May 24.

Did you by chance get to watch the CNN presentation “Graduate Together 2020” on Saturday night? It was a sweet virtual graduation presentation for the class of 2020, because the traditional ceremonies can’t happen this year. I tuned in while finishing up creating the school yearbook, and it was bittersweet. I enjoyed it, and was grateful that President Obama and others were kind enough to speak and wish the kids well, encouraging them to pursue their dreams. I was struck by a point one of the narrators made. This high school class is the first class to be born after 9/11, born into a world that was changed dramatically by those events, growing up in the shadow of the tragedy. Now they are graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic, another world-altering event. I had always associated 9/11 with Riley, who was 1 at the time. I had completely blocked out that I was expecting Amelia at the time. It was an interesting realization.

I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of TM Araujo on Sunday. TM was larger than life, always with a smile and a joke, and a smooth line or two, said with a charming glint in his eye. To know him was to love him, the man who first coined the phrase “If you’re on the right side, you’re on the wrong side” when it was time to get off the boat. He will most assuredly be missed.

Take care, my friends. Stay healthy and safe.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.