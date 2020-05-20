An evening of music with Adele Dreyer

Virtually enter a concert hall from the comfort of your home, and relax as you listen to soothing classical music. In a special performance arranged with the Edgartown library, pianist Adele Dreyer will play some of her favorite pieces of music on her Steinway grand, including ones by Chopin, Debussy, and Grieg. At the end of the program, stay in your seat to chat with Dreyer about the music. She has decades of experience teaching music theory and piano, giving workshops and recitals for students, and playing in public venues. This live concert is on Friday, May 22, at 7 pm. To receive a red-carpet link that will transport you to the music hall, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.