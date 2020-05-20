West Tisbury library offers Death Café on Zoom

The West Tisbury library presents a virtual Death Café via Zoom on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 pm. This event will be hosted by facilitator and co-founder of Massachusetts’ first Death Café Heather Massey and Island Death Café facilitator Joyce Maxner.

This gathering will provide a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement, a press release from the library states. The objective is to increase awareness with a view to lessening the fear of death while enhancing life. It will be a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives, or themes, nor affiliated religious organization. Traditionally, cake is served at in-person Death Cafés, so participants are welcome to join this online event with a sweet treat and a cup of their favorite tea. This event is free and open to the public.

Contact the West Tisbury library to join by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.