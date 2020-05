A new flag pole is in place at the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven just in time for Memorial Day, post commander Jo Ann Murphy told The Times.

The pole project was completed on Sunday “with the help of a lot of people in the community.” Murphy thanked Troy Maciel for putting in the sleeve and cementing it in place, as well as Dennis and Riley from Tabor Tree and the other Islanders who helped.

“We will proudly fly all service flags [Monday],” Murphy said.