New confirmed case brings Island total to 35

By Brian Dowd

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported its first new confirmed case in over a week, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 35.

The hospital has tested 837 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 26 were positive, 795 were negative, and 16 are still pending results.

The new confirmed case comes days after the hospital, the National Guard, and the Department of Public Health conducted a mass testing of its residents and staff at Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. All residents tested negative for COVID-19. All staff tested negative for COVID-19 and one staff member is set to be retested.

The Island boards of health, which aggregate tests conducted off-Island, reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those, 15 are female and 12 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and one is 70 years or older.

According to town-by-town data released by DPH last Wednesday, there are seven cases in Edgartown, seven in West Tisbury, six in Tisbury, five in Oak Bluffs, less than five in Chilmark, and zero in Aquinnah.

If there are less than five cases, DPH does not give the exact number of cases in that town. While DPH reported zero cases in Aquinnah, the Aquinnah board of health confirmed a case in town last month.

The boards of health are also reporting on seven additional “probable positive” cases, which are patients who tested positive for an antibody test, bringing the Island’s total to 35.

Of those antibody tests, two are aged 50-59, two are aged 40-49, two are 20 years old or younger, and one is aged 20-29.

Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters at his daily press conference Tuesday that Massachusetts’ testing results were going in the right direction. He said nine percent of the 8,188 tests conducted on Monday came back positive, marking a downward trend in positive cases over the past several weeks.

At the state level Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19-related deaths. There have been 6,416 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported a rise in confirmed cases with 596 new cases, bringing the state total to 93,271. Massachusetts has performed 540,561 tests. There are currently 2,132 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Massachusetts.